  1. Home
  2. Business Breakfast
  3. Alzheimer’s Northland Fundraiser

Alzheimer’s Northland Fundraiser

Alzheimer’s Northland Fundraiser

Alzheimer’s Northland Fundraiser – Raffle Tickets!

goodGround Real Estate are proud patrons for Alzheimer’s Northland, and will be holding a fundraiser with some awesome prizes up for grabs!

The raffle will be drawn at our upcoming Business Breakfast, 7:30am Friday 30th July at Discovery Settlers Hotel. Tickets cost $25 and must be purchased in advance. This includes a delicious
complimentary breakfast. Pay Online on our website, https://www.goodground.com/pay/

Speakers: Wayne Brown, chair of the Government group reviewing the future of three major North Island ports and Emily Henderson, Labour MP for Whangarei.

Winners will be announced at our Business Breakfast, with results published on our facebook page and website on 30th July.

You could win 1 night’s accommodation for 2 adults in a Superior Room, including full buffet Breakfast at the Discovery Settlers Hotel Whangarei!

Tickets cost $2 each and can be purchased from either our Whangarei or Waipu office, or at the Business Breakfast.

Previous post

Business Breakfast July 2021

Next post

Drome Street Biggera Waters

Related posts

Drome Street Biggera Waters

Know anyone interested in some great Aussie property? 10 DROME STREET, BIGGERA WATERS MOTIVATED...

Continue reading

Business Breakfast July 2021

Our upcoming Business Breakfast will be on Friday 30th July, 2021. Join us for breakfast whilst...

Continue reading

Environmental Awareness

New Zealander's are proud of New Zealand's clean green image and committed to living in this...

Continue reading

Join The Discussion