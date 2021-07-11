Alzheimer’s Northland Fundraiser

Alzheimer’s Northland Fundraiser – Raffle Tickets!

goodGround Real Estate are proud patrons for Alzheimer’s Northland, and will be holding a fundraiser with some awesome prizes up for grabs!

The raffle will be drawn at our upcoming Business Breakfast, 7:30am Friday 30th July at Discovery Settlers Hotel. Tickets cost $25 and must be purchased in advance. This includes a delicious

complimentary breakfast. Pay Online on our website, https://www.goodground.com/pay/

Speakers: Wayne Brown, chair of the Government group reviewing the future of three major North Island ports and Emily Henderson, Labour MP for Whangarei.

Winners will be announced at our Business Breakfast, with results published on our facebook page and website on 30th July.

You could win 1 night’s accommodation for 2 adults in a Superior Room, including full buffet Breakfast at the Discovery Settlers Hotel Whangarei!

Tickets cost $2 each and can be purchased from either our Whangarei or Waipu office, or at the Business Breakfast.