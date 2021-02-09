Going once, going twice… going to the Auctioneering Championships

goodGround Real Estate’s competitive Auctioneers.

Everyone knows that auctions speak louder than words and that’s because of the auction-ears!

Jennifer Starr and Shane Samtani are the passionate people with their ears to the ground when it comes to selling properties by auction. goodGround is proud to have these talented auctioneers using their charisma and personality to create excitement, drive bidding and effortlessly command the attention of the crowd.

If you’re new to auctions and would like to know the ins and outs, check out our blog (here) which is full of helpful tips and advice.

Jennifer and Shane recently competed in the 2020 REINZ National Real Estate Auctioneering Championships. Auctioneers from across the country were put through their paces, competing for the title of New Zealand’s top real estate auctioneer. As first-time competitors, Jennifer and Shane both placed well in the rising stars category and we’re looking forward to these stars rising through the ranks in years to come.

Good auctioneers often also employ humour to engage with and put bidders at ease and believe me, this pair have no shortage of wit. From the outset of any auction, they have the ability to articulate the benefits of that property. They are both knowledgeable and enthusiastic about their chosen areas and inject a sense of excitement to the proceedings.

The sales process and the auctioneer are just as important as each other. They are not mutually exclusive, and one cannot survive without the other. The right sales process identifies key buyers, price patterns and will determine the strategy on the day. If you’ve had a good sales process in place then a great auctioneer will ensure all the hard work will be maximised on auction day. Jennifer and Shane are both qualified to handle the sales process AND the auction so you can rest assured they will be working in your best interest from start to finish.

Success on auction day can come in many forms, but at the end of the day the auctioneer is the conductor of the sale and it is in their hands to steer the auction.

Thanks for staying ‘til the bidder end and we hope to see you at one of our upcoming auctions.

You can call Jennifer Starr on 021 023 78871 or 09 283 9674 or email her at jennifer@goodground.com

You can call Shane Samtani on 022 360 4444 or 09 432 1077 or email him at shane@goodground.com