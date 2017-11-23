Is this the BEST SUBURB in Whangarei? Spotlight on the Avenues

When you’re looking to buy a house in an unfamiliar city, you need to know which suburbs to search in and which ones to stay away from! If you’re new to the area however, how are you supposed to know where to start? It’s difficult to know who to ask, and you can never be sure of the advice you’re getting… Which is why we’re spotlighting one of Whangarei’s best suburbs: the Avenues.

If your father ever gave you the advice to ‘buy the worst house on the best street’, then he was a man well worth listening to. It’s all about location, location, location with the Avenues, as these cute streets are city-central and country quiet. With a backdrop of lush green native forested hills and a dawn chorus so beautiful it’ll bring a tear to your eye, the Avenues are a haven for families, retirees and professionals alike. As real estate agents ourselves, we’re not really supposed to have ‘favourite’ locations… But it’s fair to say that we’re always secretly overjoyed when an Avenue property comes up for sale!

Choosing the best street in Whangarei: why the Avenues?

The Avenues are specifically comprised of Central Ave, First Ave, Second Ave, Third Ave, Fourth Ave and Fifth Ave – but in practice, the area can loosely include Kauika Rd, Wilson Ave, Woodhill Close, Selwyn Ave, Cooke St, Keays Rd and Bernard St. The area backs onto the Coronation Scenic Reserve, which in turn is part of the much larger Pukenui Forest, or Ngahere o Pukenui. The area is bound on the east by Whangarei City Centre, on the west by Hora Hora and to the south by Whangarei’s more commercial centre (which is fast being swallowed by the city centre). A fast walk will bring you into the city centre in an easy 10 minutes (on average, depending on which Avenue you start from!) and within the Avenues area you have no less than four green spaces to enjoy: Carruth Park, Mander Park, Cafler Park and, of course, the stunning Coronation Scenic Reserve.

Walking tracks in the Coronation Scenic Reserve

Unnoticed by many – or perhaps just overlooked – the Coronation Scenic Reserve is Whangarei’s natural crowning jewel. A stunning example of how protected bush can flourish, even so close to a city, this reserve is overflowing with native birds, gorgeous plant life and towering native trees. The Japanese refer to taking time out in the bush as ‘forest bathing’, and have scientifically proven the positive effects this practice has: lowering your heart rate and blood pressure and reducing the production of stress hormones while simultaneously boosting the immune system. Imagine living within range of your very own forest bath; while still being a 10-minute walk away from Whangarei city! With 4 well-maintained and easily accessible walking tracks in the Coronation Scenic Reserve, the Avenues are a nature lover’s ideal location.

Day cares, schools and kindergartens in the Avenues

We all know that keeping our littlest members of the family happy is a big part of our own happiness: so what’s the child care scene like in the Avenues? In short, fantastic. Avenues Educare is located at 83 Fourth Ave, and offers one of the best child care centres in Whangarei; often sought after by parents from much further afield! With a reputation of child-led learning and extremely experienced, enthusiastic teaching staff, this childcare centre is a true asset to the Avenues. Whangarei Childcare Centre and New Beginnings Early Learning Centre are also both located within easy reach of the Avenues, and both centres provide high quality care for kids under 5. For those who prefer kindergartens, Hora Hora Kindergarten is located at 43a First Ave and enjoys a fantastic reputation for preschool learning. For the older kids, Whangarei Primary School, Whangarei Intermediate School, Whangarei Boys High and Whangarei Girls High are all within zone. In fact, there’s a big choice of schooling in Whangarei city district – and many of these schools are easily accessible from the Avenues.

We think the Avenues is one of Whangarei city’s best suburbs: and we’d be happy to show you why! Call our friendly team today to find out more, or view our local listings now.