So, you want to become a real estate agent?

Great! We can’t imagine a better job in the world! The whole team at goodGround Real Estate are passionate about our job and we’d love you to join us. In this blog we’re going to share with you some top tips to help you on the road to your dream job. So, grab a cuppa, sit back and relax!

Great job opportunities in a growing sector

There has never been a better time to pursue a career in real estate, especially in Northland. Our beautiful part of New Zealand is experiencing a wonderful period of growth, with more and more people choosing to live and work here. Business for real estate companies is booming in Northland.

Essential qualities of a real estate agent

Do you have what it takes to become a great real estate agent? Here are the top ten attributes which are essential for becoming a successful real estate agent.

The very best real estate sales people are proud of their job. They LOVE what they do

Be an expert – ongoing study and research is essential

Integrity and honesty is vital

Negotiate! Negotiation skills are crucial

You must like people – rapport is the key and networking is helpful

Keeping up. The Real Estate market is always moving – know the market

Effort = Success. You decide your earning level – input in equals input out

Be your own champion. Set the bar high, your standards are your calling card!

Model champion behaviour, from those you admire. There’s a reason they’re successful!

HAVE FUN! Confidence is Key – smile!

Why consider a career with goodGround real estate?

We are one of the few locally owned and operated real estate companies in Northland. More importantly, goodGround in is the top 10% of real estate agencies in Australasia. This means that our salespeople are in the top 10% and have more earning power.

As of 14/11/2016, statistics from TradeMe show that goodGround had 62/888 Whangarei listings, showing just how effective and successful our team is! Looking to join a real estate agency? Make sure you choose the best.

Qualifications required to become a real estate agent

Want to join GoodGround? The first step is to become a licensed salesperson! To do this you need to complete the National Certificate in Real Estate (level 4).

There are several tertiary institutions through which you can complete this qualification. Open Polytechnic, TAFE College and Skills all offer the National Certificate in Real Estate online, and Unitec Mt Albert offers an on-campus option.

Then you may apply to the REAA to become a licensed salesperson, and begin the exciting and life-changing process of becoming a real estate agent.

Career prospects with goodGround

As a Licensed Salesperson, you can carry out real estate work for or on behalf of an agent, with the supervision of an agent or branch manager. You will learn a lot on the job, reaping the benefits of your supervisor’s invaluable experience and knowledge.

The Branch Manager – supervises licensed salespeople as they undertake real estate work.

Once you become an Agent you can carry out all real estate work on their own account without supervision.

We know from experience that working in real estate is one of the most rewarding jobs you can have. Buying or selling a house is a journey most people will undertake maybe once or twice in their lifetime. It can be stressful and emotional journey for them, so it is our job as real estate agents to be the experts and guide them through the process in a considerate manner. Helping people buy or sell a home is such a rewarding experience – and we get to do it every day!

To find out more about becoming a real estate agent, contact the friendly team at goodGround today!