Go North!

Why bringing your family to Whangarei is the best move you’ll ever make.

So, you’re sick of life in the city and all that goes with it – rising house prices, traffic jams, pollution, crowds everywhere…it’s time to move your family to a place that offers matchless lifestyle and exciting opportunities. It’s time to move to a steadily growing, small city with a chilled-out vibe. That city is Whangarei.

There are so many reasons to move to Whangarei, where do we start? Climate, growing economy, excellent job prospects, exciting developments, the list goes on. In this blog, we’re going to share with you the wealth of exciting opportunities Whangarei has to offer families. From great schools, sports, clubs, outdoor pursuits and more, we’ll give you the low down on what’s on offer for families in Whangarei.

Located approximately 160kms north of Auckland, which is a little over 2 hours drive, Whangarei is renowned for its sub-tropical climate, stunning scenery and a laid-back lifestyle. It’s also the gateway to Northland, which means a range of opportunities are right on your doorstep!

Whangarei – a city on the move

So, you think Whangarei is backward? You couldn’t be more wrong! Whangarei and the greater Northland region are experiencing an economic boom at the moment, and it’s time for you to be part of it! There are several reasons for this boom, such as roading developments which make the journey to Auckland closer and ground-breaking public art installations such as the Town Basin Hundertwasser initiative. Improvements to the city centre and nearby Hatea river have injected a sense of vibrancy into the city, attracting many more visitors every year. There are exciting technological developments such as the Hawaiki Cable at nearby Mangawhai Heads, which, when completed in 2018, will connect New Zealand and Australia to America.

Excellent schools in and around Whangarei

Primary or secondary, rural or urban, state or private – Whangarei has a range of schools to suit your children. As well as focusing on academic achievement, schools in Whangarei provide holistic education with a strong environmental emphasis. They encourage community involvement and nurture problem-solving skills for the future.

Every sport under the sun!

No matter what your level of fitness or skill, there’s a sport for you in Whangarei. You can take your pick from all the contact sports such as rugby, soccer, netball and basketball, with great facilities housing them. Whangarei boasts an international-standard stadium, and we’re eagerly awaiting the locally-held matches of the Lions Rugby Tour 2017. Whether you like your sports competitive or friendly, there’s a sports team here which will welcome you.

If you like golf then you’ll love The Pines golf course in Tamaterau, just 10 minutes from the city centre. This links has one of the most beautiful outlooks in the world, with views looking out across the harbour, over the majestic mountain formations of Whangarei Heads.

Fishing and diving – Whangarei has the best in New Zealand!

For those of you who just love messing about in boats then Whangarei is the place for you! The Whangarei Harbour is a great place to launch the boat and absorb yourself in a peaceful afternoon’s fishing. In many places, you don’t even need a boat. The many natural deep channels around the shore line create a range of places where you can fish right off the rocks. The real selling point is that fishing is so accessible in Whangarei. No heavy traffic to get through, no long drive to get to the boat ramp. Within 30 minutes you can be in your favoured fishing spot, reeling in your first fish!

Do you love diving and exploring the secrets of the deep? The Poor Knights Marine Reserve boasts some of the best diving in the world, with caves and tunnels providing a wealth of exciting habitats to explore.

Wealth of water sports in Whangarei

The range of water sports that people indulge in now is exciting, and they’re all possible in Whangarei. Whatever your level of ability, the easy access to the harbour means that everyone can get involved in the water sport of their choice. Driving round the many quiet bays out towards Whangarei Heads, you often see people kayaking and paddle boarding, enjoying the gentle waters of the harbour. There are a number of sailing clubs with a strong presence in Whangarei, catering to all levels of skill.

Whangarei beaches – among the best in the world!

Let’s face it – there’s nothing quite as kiwi as hanging out at the beach with your family. When you move to Whangarei, you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to beaches. The Whangarei harbour boasts many safe beaches suitable for little ones, while those of you who like it a bit rough will enjoy the variety of surf beaches.

One of the coolest things about Whangarei is its unique geography. It’s located on a narrow part of New Zealand, which means that both East and West coast beaches are easily reached! What a boon for keen beachgoers. No matter where you live in Whangarei, there are always new beaches to explore. Where else in the world can you get to both the East and West coast so easily?

Economic growth in Whangarei = great job prospects

We’ve already talked about the economic boom Whangarei is experiencing, and because of this there’s never been a better time to find work. This city is a great place to work, and a glance through any of the job seeker sites will show you many jobs across a range of sectors in Whangarei. Whether you’re just starting out in your career, or you want to advance your career prospects, moving to Whangarei will help you set your vocation on the right track!

Well, what are you waiting for? Whangarei is a great place to live and work and to raise a family. You get the best of everything New Zealand has to offer – great employment prospects, schooling and a lifestyle that can’t be beat.

If you’re ready to make the move, contact the friendly team at goodGround Real Estate. We’ll help you find the home of your dreams in Whangarei!