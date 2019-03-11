Come and join us at The RAZZA, Waipu for our next business breakfast

Our next goodGround Business Breakfast is scheduled for Friday 5th April at 7.30am at The RAZZA, Waipu (Waipu Citizens & Services Club)

Our guest speakers will be:

Ken Couper – Discussing the Changing Face of Waipu Shane Samtani – Revealing Rating Valuations

Ken Couper is a Waipu resident, who is heavily involved in the local community. He is Chairman of the Waipu Museum Board and is also a dairy farmer who has subdivided part of his farm into lifestyle blocks.

Shane Samtani is a Licensed real estate salesperson at goodGround Real Estate. He will be shedding some light on the recently released ratings valuations and what they mean for you and your property.

Tickets cost $20 and must be purchased in advance. Come along and listen to what our speakers have to say whilst enjoying a delicious complimentary breakfast.

This will be a fantastic networking opportunity. We allow a segment for business owners to take the floor and talk to the group about who you are and what you do – It’s a great opportunity for self-promotion and getting your business known. It’s also a brilliant way to find out about other businesses in your local area.

You don’t need to be a business owner to attend. You might be interested in community events, networking for personal reasons or just interested in what our speaker has to say. It’s also a great chance to meet some of the people in your local community. You are welcome to bring along anyone you think may benefit from or enjoy the event.

Friday 5th April is also ‘gumboot Friday’. This is a national initiative to ignite positive attitudinal societal change for mental health in schools and communities. For many, having depression is like walking through the mud every day. Join us in walking in their shoes by wearing your gumboots for the day. We will have a gold coin donation for this great cause.

To purchase tickets please call Belinda at the office on (09) 4321077 or email belinda@goodground.com

We hope to see you there!