Business Breakfast – October 18th 2019

Come and join us at The Cobham Oval, Whangarei for our next Business Breakfast

Our next goodGround Business Breakfast is scheduled for Friday 18th October at 7.30am at The Plus Pavillion-Cobham Oval, Whangarei (Northland Cricket Association)

Our guest speaker will be:

Paul Jellick – The owner of Northland Raw Milk and a dairy farm in Mangamuka. Paul’s business, Northland Raw Milk is a licenced registered business and MPI regulates this business. The costs that Paul has had to endure to get his business off the ground have been substantial and quite difficult at times, This will be discussed as well as pointing out to the public the huge benefits of Raw milk, over the past few decades the increase in allergies with children are apparent and there are so many benefits to getting back to organic foods and of course drinking raw milk.

Paul will be joined by Local Business people who have supported him on his journey.

This will be a fantastic networking opportunity. We allow a segment for business owners to take the floor and talk to the group about who you are and what you do – It’s a great opportunity for self-promotion and getting your business known. It’s also a brilliant way to find out about other businesses in your local area.

You don’t need to be a business owner to attend. You might be interested in community events, networking for personal reasons or just interested in what our speaker has to say. It’s also a great chance to meet some of the people in your local community. You are welcome to bring along anyone you think may benefit from or enjoy the event.

Further details and guest speakers to be confirmed.

Tickets cost $20 per person and must be purchased in advance. Come along and listen to what our speakers have to say whilst enjoying a delicious complimentary breakfast.

To purchase tickets please call Sarah at the office on (09) 432 1077 or email sarah@goodground.com

We hope to see you there!