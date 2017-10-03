Come and join us on 27th October 2017 at A’fare Conference Centre for our next business breakfast

Our next goodGround Business Breakfast is scheduled for Friday 27th October at 7.30am at A’fare, Whangarei.

The guest speakers at the goodGround July Business Breakfast will be Paul Jellick – owner of Northland Raw Milk, and Shane Samtani – 2017 goodGround Salesperson of the Year.

Shane will be speaking about post-election investment opportunities along with a few other, key topics and Paul will be giving us an insight into the raw milk industry. There will also be some great prizes up for grabs!

Come along and listen to what our guest speakers have to say whilst enjoying a delicious hot buffet breakfast. There is a cost of $25 per person for breakfast payable at the venue on the morning and they accept both eftpos and cash.

This is a networking opportunity aimed at business owners and others that contribute to the community, to meet up and promote their businesses to the wider group.

It is a fantastic networking opportunity. We allow a segment for business owners to take the floor and talk to the group about who you are and what you do – Its a great opportunity for self promotion and getting your business known. It’s also a brilliant way to find out about other businesses in your local area.

Even if you are not a business owner but are interested in our guest speakers you are more than welcome to attend.

As this is a catered event you will need to reserve a place. To book a place please call Belinda at the office on (09) 4321077 or email belinda@goodground.com

We hope to see you there!