Thinking of a change in career? Ever considered a career in Real Estate? Come to our careers evening!

Why not come along to our Careers Evening and learn all about what is involved in becoming a licensed Real Estate Salesperson.

We will also tell you about the exciting and rewarding career prospects we have available at goodGround Real Estate.

This informative event will be held at our Whangarei, Northland office:

Wednesday 13th June 2018 from 5.30pm-6.30pm, goodGround Whangarei, 101 Cameron Street, Whangarei, 0110.

The evenings will consist of a presentation from our Principal, Martin Albrecht followed by nibbles and refreshments and an opportunity to ask questions and chat about the presentation. We will share some facts and statistics about the industry as well as discussing career prospects, the process of becoming qualified, how to start your own business, and what makes goodGround stand out from the other real estate companies.

Information packages will be given out to all attendees and we will have some of our current sales team attending to answer any questions you may have and to talk about a typical week in Real Estate. This will give you a valuable insight into what it’s like to work in this industry.

You will learn all about licensing requirements, training, costs and the current opportunities available at goodGround.

If you’d like to join us please confirm your place at the evening by telephoning Belinda on 09 432 1077 to reserve a seat. Alternatively you can email belinda@goodground.com

Guarantee

This is an obligation-free information evening. There is no fee payable to attend and you will not be asked to buy, sell or sign up for any product or service. We would love to see you there!

Please email Belinda Hopkins to express your interest and to find out more – belinda@goodground.com