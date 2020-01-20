Interested in a career in Real Estate Sales? Why not come to our Careers Evening

goodGround Real Estate is a rapidly expanding, independent Agency with a successful record. Opportunities for growth and achievement within the company are excellent. If you are already licensed then enquire today how goodGround can assist with your Real Estate career.

If you do not have your Real Estate Licence then we invite you to attend our next careers evening as per the details below.

January 29th 2019 | 5.30PM

goodGround Office

101 Cameron Street, Whangarei

The evening will consist of a presentation from goodGround Principal, Martin Albrecht followed by nibbles and refreshments and an opportunity to ask questions and chat about the presentation. They will share some facts and statistics about the industry as well as discussing career prospects, the process of becoming qualified, how to start your own business, and what makes goodGround stand out from the other real estate companies.

goodGround Real Estate are looking for great people that want to take their career to the next level and reach their potential in a team environment focused on excellence. You may not be currently involved with Real Estate but believe you have got what it takes, or you may be an existing licensed salesperson looking to achieve greater success. Either way, we want to hear from you now. You must have the following:

Your own reliable transport

Honesty and integrity

The desire to build a lasting career

The willingness to learn

A positive “can do” attitude

Good computer skills

NZ citizenship or hold a NZ permanent resident visa

On offer is:

A structured career path with outstanding support systems

Open access to all their property listings company wide

The ability to list and sell property anywhere

Significant uncapped income stream

An administrative support team there to help you succeed

Freedom to grow and achieve your goals

Exciting and fun-loving environment

We look forward to seeing you there.