Interested in a career in Real Estate Sales? Why not come to our Careers Evening
goodGround Real Estate is a rapidly expanding, independent Agency with a successful record. Opportunities for growth and achievement within the company are excellent. If you are already licensed then enquire today how goodGround can assist with your Real Estate career.
If you do not have your Real Estate Licence then we invite you to attend our next careers evening as per the details below.
January 29th 2019 | 5.30PM
goodGround Office
101 Cameron Street, Whangarei
The evening will consist of a presentation from goodGround Principal, Martin Albrecht followed by nibbles and refreshments and an opportunity to ask questions and chat about the presentation. They will share some facts and statistics about the industry as well as discussing career prospects, the process of becoming qualified, how to start your own business, and what makes goodGround stand out from the other real estate companies.
goodGround Real Estate are looking for great people that want to take their career to the next level and reach their potential in a team environment focused on excellence. You may not be currently involved with Real Estate but believe you have got what it takes, or you may be an existing licensed salesperson looking to achieve greater success. Either way, we want to hear from you now. You must have the following:
- Your own reliable transport
- Honesty and integrity
- The desire to build a lasting career
- The willingness to learn
- A positive “can do” attitude
- Good computer skills
- NZ citizenship or hold a NZ permanent resident visa
On offer is:
- A structured career path with outstanding support systems
- Open access to all their property listings company wide
- The ability to list and sell property anywhere
- Significant uncapped income stream
- An administrative support team there to help you succeed
- Freedom to grow and achieve your goals
- Exciting and fun-loving environment
We look forward to seeing you there.