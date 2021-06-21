Career’s Evening June 2021

CAREER’S EVENING

Come speak to the experts!

Find out about a career in Real Estate.

Whether you have a Real Estate License or not, if you are motivated and would love to get into the industry then please enquire!

Come along to our obligation free information career’s evening and learn more about this exciting and rewarding industry. We will tell you all about the career prospects we have available with goodGround in both Waipu and Whangarei.

Register by contacting us on 09 283 9674 or by emailing info@goodground.com

Wednesday 30th June, 5:30pm

101 Cameron Street, Whangarei

Choose YOUR Future!!