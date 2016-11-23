Ever Considered a Career in Real Estate?

Why not come along to our Careers Information Evening and learn more about the existing and rewarding career prospects available with goodGround Real Estate.

This informative event is being held on Wednesday 7th December 2016 from 5.30-6.30pm at our brand new office located at 101 Cameron Street, Whangarei.

We will have a presentation from our Principal Martin Albrecht followed by nibbles and refreshments.

Information packages will be given out to all attendees and we will have some of our current sales team members attending to answer any questions you may have and to talk about a typical week in Real Estate. This will give you a valuable insight into this industry.

Please join us on the night by telephoning Haylee at 09 432 1077 to reserve a seat. Alternatively you can email haylee@goodground.com

Guarantee

This is an obligation free information evening. There is no fee payable to attend. Nobody will be asked to buy, sell or sign up for any product or service.