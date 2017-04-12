We have two offices, based in Whangarei and Waipu and we are looking for a new team member to take our customer services to the next level.

Do you love chatting to new people?

Are you a confident and outgoing person with a bubbly personality?

Do you have excellent verbal communication skills and a pleasant telephone manner?

We are looking for someone who is self motivated, reliable and has a can-do attitude. You will have experience using outlook, Microsoft and database packages. You will be adaptable and apply good time management/organistational skills. The ability to prioritise is a must.

The hours for this position are of a casual/variable nature so you will need to be flexible and as we have two offices you will need to be available to work where needed.

You will be good at asking the hard questions to provide vital feedback to our team. If you like to have fun and enjoy working in a progressive environment please apply – we would like to talk to you.

Please apply using the application form below and remember to attach your cover letter and resume. You may also choose to apply via trademe please follow this link: trademe application

Applications close: Friday 28th April 5pm