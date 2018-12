We are constantly looking for ways to improve our services. This survey provides an opportunity for you to give us feedback and we really value any suggestions you can provide. You’ll also go in the draw to win a $100 fuel voucher! What’s not to love?

Survey December 2018 If you had to pay to advertise your property, where/how would you like the money spent? *

Rank, in order, your top 3 priorities when choosing a Real Estate agent. *

If you were to list your property today, would you list with goodGround? * Yes No

Who would you list with?

Your name * First Last

Email *

Tick to join our mailing list Sign me up!



If you have any further feedback or suggestions please get in touch with us here.