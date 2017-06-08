What to look for and what to be aware of

Flood zones in Northland – what to look for and what to be aware of

With a moderate annual rainfall and large number of rivers running through it, flood zones in Northland have been carefully mapped and are analysed to identify land at risk of flooding.

Flood maps of Northland- what they tell you

With 26 rivers crisscrossing our region, councils in Northland have spent a great deal of time mapping the floodplain areas. Flood maps essentially show land that has been determined at risk during a flood event, and indicate the likelihood of a 10 year or 100-year flood event.

The Council’s Priority Rivers Project has seen a clear emphasis placed on better understanding the river and stream systems throughout Northland, in order to assist pro-active planning to take place.

The latest maps take climate change into consideration and use Niwa’s newest data which indicates that the occurrence of a 100-year flood is actually 15% higher than was earlier predicted.

What does it mean if my property is identified as being at risk of flooding?

If you live on a property or are looking to purchase a property with a river or stream running through or near it, and this land has been identified on the flood maps as being at risk, there’s no need to panic. You aren’t necessarily in danger of being completely flooded out of your property any time soon.

What this means for you is that there may be restrictions as to what you can do with your land. If you already own land and are planning any alterations to current buildings or to build any new buildings, then close study of the flood maps should be undertaken. If you’re unclear as to what you can and can’t do on your land, then simply give the council a call. You will be directed to the right person to answer all your questions, and they are always happy to help.

A word about insurance and flood zones

If you live on land that has been identified as at risk of flooding, then you need to disclose that to your insurance company. Basically, non-disclosure means any claim you make puts you at risk of non-payment

