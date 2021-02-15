Full Time Office Administrator

We are looking for a motivated Office Administrator with excellent customer service skills to provide administrative support to our busy sales team.

The position will be based in our Whangarei office.

This is a full-time career position.

You will need to be a proactive, self-starting, reliable person with a can-do attitude, be adaptable and apply good time management/organizational skills. The ability to prioritize and work well under pressure by using your initiative is a must. this role will appeal to anyone who is always looking to go above and beyond. The right candidate will be computer savvy and thrive on juggling several tasks and responsibilities, with a strong attention to detail and accuracy in all work.

Key responsibilities of this role are to offer assistance to the sales team and all administration tasks for the office.

This role includes but is not limited to:

Sole charge of reception

Processing Contractual Documents (Sale & Purchase Agreements and Agency Agreements)

A broad range of administration and office duties

Data Entry and maintain the database

Entering listings on websites

Extensive use of the Microsoft suite

Recording meeting minutes

The right person for this role will have:

Excellent Telephone manner

Strong computer skills, including proficiency in Microsoft Word, Publisher, Excel (including formulas) and Powerpoint applications

The ability to work in a fast-paced environment

The ability to effectively manage time and multiple responsibilities

Excellent attention to detail and accuracy of work

Proactive problem-solving skills

Good written and oral communication

Be keen to learn and adapt to new situations

Skills to work independently and work as a member of a team

Administration experience is preferred, but not essential for the right applicant

If you have a good sense of humour and wish to be a part of a growing team of achievers who enjoy their work, please apply in writing to: info@goodground.com

Applications close Monday 22nd February 2021.