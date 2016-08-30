On Thursday 25th August 2016 the annual goodGround conference was held which was attended by our sales & administration team.

Conference Highlights

We had some great guest speakers including Graham Crews (BDH Solutions), Lindel Craig (Realestate.co.nz) and Rob Harte (Rob Harte Law) who presented lectures on the following topics: overcoming objections, prospecting, marketing and effective communication.

We were given a number of role play scenarios with real world situations which were fun and challenging. We also had engaging group brain-storming activities (There was perhaps a competitive streak here). We have all gained extremely valuable knowledge and tools which we look forward to putting into practice in the industry – thanks to our wonderful guest speakers.