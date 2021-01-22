Guide to Spacing Between Trees
Use the table below to decide correct Spacing – how far apart to plant trees on your lifestyle block. The best times of the year for planting are during the autumn months of April to May or late winter – spring (August – September). Planting outside the cooler winter months means that a lot of watering may be required to keep plants alive.
|Spacing between rows
|Spacing between trees within the row (m)
|(m)
|2.0
|2.5
|3.0
|3.5
|4.0
|4.5
|5.0
|5.5
|6.0
|6.5
|7.0
|7.5
|Number of trees per hectare
|2.0
|2500
|2.5
|2000
|1600
|3.0
|1667
|1333
|1111
|3.5
|1426
|1143
|952
|816
|4.0
|1250
|1000
|833
|714
|625
|4.5
|1111
|889
|741
|635
|556
|494
|5.0
|1000
|800
|667
|571
|500
|444
|400
|5.5
|909
|727
|606
|519
|455
|404
|364
|331
|6.0
|833
|667
|556
|476
|417
|370
|333
|303
|278
|6.5
|769
|615
|513
|440
|385
|342
|308
|280
|256
|237
|7.0
|714
|571
|476
|408
|357
|317
|286
|260
|238
|220
|204
|7.5
|667
|533
|444
|381
|333
|296
|267
|242
|222
|205
|190
|178
|8.0
|625
|500
|417
|357
|313
|278
|250
|227
|208
|192
|179
|167
|8.5
|588
|471
|392
|336
|294
|261
|235
|214
|196
|181
|168
|157
|9.0
|555
|444
|370
|317
|278
|247
|222
|202
|185
|171
|159
|148
|9.5
|526
|421
|351
|301
|263
|234
|211
|191
|175
|162
|150
|140
|10.0
|500
|400
|333
|286
|250
|222
|200
|182
|167
|154
|143
|133
Join The Discussion