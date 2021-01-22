  1. Home
Guide to Spacing Between Trees

Use the table below to decide correct Spacing –  how far apart to plant trees on your lifestyle block. The best times of the year for planting are during the autumn months of April to May or late winter – spring (August – September). Planting outside the cooler winter months means that a lot of watering may be required to keep plants alive.

Spacing between rows Spacing between trees within the row (m)
(m) 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 4.0 4.5 5.0 5.5 6.0 6.5 7.0 7.5
Number of trees per hectare
2.0 2500
2.5 2000 1600
3.0 1667 1333 1111
3.5 1426 1143 952 816
4.0 1250 1000 833 714 625
4.5 1111 889 741 635 556 494
5.0 1000 800 667 571 500 444 400
5.5 909 727 606 519 455 404 364 331
6.0 833 667 556 476 417 370 333 303 278
6.5 769 615 513 440 385 342 308 280 256 237
7.0 714 571 476 408 357 317 286 260 238 220 204
7.5 667 533 444 381 333 296 267 242 222 205 190 178
8.0 625 500 417 357 313 278 250 227 208 192 179 167
8.5 588 471 392 336 294 261 235 214 196 181 168 157
9.0 555 444 370 317 278 247 222 202 185 171 159 148
9.5 526 421 351 301 263 234 211 191 175 162 150 140
10.0 500 400 333 286 250 222 200 182 167 154 143 133

