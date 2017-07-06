The hidden costs of building in Northland

Building a new home is an exciting and rewarding journey, but before you begin, finding out the hidden costs of building in Northland will help make that journey smoother. What many people don’t realise is that the total building cost is more than just the price of the dwelling itself, as there are a raft of other costs which are often excluded from the price of the house.

Kitset homes, transportable homes and house packages – pay close attention to the fine print and what’s included and what is not!

For first home buyers/builders, kitset homes and house packages are tempting, due to the seemingly low price tag which accompanies them. It’s easy to get carried away and sign up immediately, especially if you’ve been looking at the cost of building for a while. But when you look closer at the fine print, you will see that there are a number of hidden costs associated with the build.

Our advice is to look for the list of exclusions for each build, they will tell you what is not included in that temptingly low price tag. Common exclusions for some kitset homes, transportable homes and house packages are: consents, drainage, mains power connection, waste water, floor coverings, painting, excavation and site preparation, retaining walls and access.

Under-budgeting for these exclusions can be a trap for people. Make sure you do your homework and find out what the cost of these things are so you can make a realistic budget to accommodate them.

Be aware of hidden costs in purchasing land to build on in Northland

Before you begin building, you need to have the perfect piece of land – suited to your purposes and within your price range. We strongly recommend that you get advice from a range of professionals such as surveyors, engineers and builders. For most of us when it comes to buying land and building, it’s a case of you don’t know what you don’t know. We’ve found that the first question to ask is: “What are the right questions?”. That way, you’ll get the low down on exactly what information to look for and where to find it.

Hidden costs associated with buying land commonly include the following:

Engineering costs – these can be as little as the cost of a Geotech report or as much as a massive retaining wall to stabilise the building site. We can’t stress enough how important it is to read through reports on each property you look at, as engineering costs can spiral.

Mains power connection – in rural areas this can be pricey, as greater distances between boundary and building site increase the cost. Again, it pays to check this out with Northpower. Maybe look at “off the grid” options, solar power is becoming a realistic alternative due to improved battery storage and lower cost of solar panels.

Access to the building site – access can be more involved than you think, so again, it pays to chat to earth-moving contractors to find out exactly what you’re facing in the way of cost.

Once you’ve done your homework you’ll be in a much stronger position to carry on with your plans and avoid any nasty surprises along the way!

At goodGround, we’re passionate about helping people with their dreams of purchasing their perfect piece of land and building their dream home. Contact us today to see how our friendly team can help you!