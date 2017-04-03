goodGround Real Estate would like to challenge you to come up with a jingle for us

A winning jingle entry that truly captures the essence of our company may even go on to be played on the radio and could become a recognised part of our company branding

Some ideas to get you started include:

Our catch phrase – Life’s better here

It could rhyme so that people remember it

You could add some background music

You could mention Dubdub – our mascot

You can work on your own or as part of a team. Use your imaginations and have some fun!

PRIZE!!!

The winning individual or team will be awarded a prize of $50 and we will donate $100 to the school – get creating!

HOW TO ENTER

Entries to be submitted by post/email to Haylee Wright, goodGround Real Estate, 3 The Centre, Waipu or to haylee@goodground.com

The following details need to accompany the entry: Student name(s), School Name, Age of student(s)

Entries are accepted until Wednesday 31st May 2017 by 5:00pm

The winning individual/team will be announced after the competition close date. We will make contact with the school to advise the winning result.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The winning jingle will become the sole property of goodGround Real Estate Ltd

The winners agree to having their photograph taken and published in our monthly company newsletter

Teams participating in the competition must be comprised of students from the same school – this is because there is only one school receiving the $100 donation

The prize of $50 is for the individual or team with the winning jingle – therefore if a team is wins the competition there is one prize of $50 to be divided accordingly between members of that team

DISCLAIMER

While the winner/s of the competition will be awarded the prize money, goodGround Real Estate reserves the right to choose whether or not to use the winner’s jingle on the radio or as part of their company branding.