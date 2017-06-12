We have a winner! We have a winner!

Recently goodGround Real Estate set a challenge in place for students at local schools to come up with a winning jingle for us. We really wanted to give the kids the opportunity to use their imaginations, get creative and have fun doing it.

We were looking for an entry that truly captured the essence of goodGround, and we found it!

Our lucky jingle winner is Lara Galley, of year 7 at Bream Bay College. Lara got very creative with her jingle and we are super pleased with the result. The winning jingle was played at our staff meeting and was so catchy that later in the day staff could be heard singing it to themselves. This is exactly what we wanted Lara, well done!

In the image featured here you will see Lara receiving her award from Martin Albrecht, Principal of goodGround Real Estate. Part of the prize pack included a donation to the winning school as we are committed to our ongoing relationships with these schools in our community.

Where to from here? Our next step is to continue to work with Lara along with International Country Recording Artist Carleen Still to have the jingle professionally recorded so that we can start using it as part of our official company branding. Very exciting times ahead!

In the coming months you will be able to hear our new jingle for yourselves, it may even surprise you on the radio in your car one day. We will keep you all updated and ensure we post this up on our website as soon as we are finished.

A great result all round and we see a very bright future ahead for Lara with her many creative skills. Well done to the goodGround jingle winner!