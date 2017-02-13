Living Environments or Zones?

Understanding Whangarei District Council City Plans

Running a city can get complicated, so to avoid confusion, WDC has renamed the different zones of Whangarei. The zones are now known as Environments, and, as with every other town or city in New Zealand, these Environments break our city up into sections to help our Whangarei Council better plan for the future. It’s important to understand the zoning or Living Environment classification of any house or land you’re looking at purchasing, as this will significantly impact any future use you may have in mind for your new piece of land!

Living Environments in Whangarei

Every city in New Zealand is unique, with each different Environment having different needs. Living Environments is the term which refers to the zones of Whangarei which are predominately used for residential dwellings and activities associated with urban areas. Whangarei is broken up into 5 Living Environments – Living 1, 2 and 3, Countryside and Coastal Countryside.

Living Environment 1

This refers to any general urban area in Whangarei, and covers most neighbourhoods of Whangarei city and smaller satellite towns outside of Whangarei.

Living Environment 2

This Environment refers to two small areas near the city centre, Mairtown and The Avenues, which are characterised by high-density residential living. Due to the concentration of residential dwellings, these areas need a different approach when it comes to planning, such as paying particular attention to traffic congestion, as one example.

Living Environment 3

Living Environment 3 covers areas where development is restricted

due to the physical nature of the land, a lack of proper infrastructure or because of the landscape or other values of the area.

Urban Transition Environment

Provides for people who wish to live in close proximity to urban areas and associated amenities but prefer to live in areas that have a rural outlook on a section large enough to achieve a high degree of privacy. These environments are situated on the fringes between (urban) living and (rural) countryside environments.

Countryside Environment of Whangarei

This Environment refers to the rural zones of Whangarei, Countryside Environments which are close to Whangarei are becoming more and more popular as residential areas, such as much of Maunu and Maungatapere. When you look at the Environment map, you will see that part of Maunu is designated as Urban Transition UTE, which means it’s residential population is building up fast!

Coastal Countryside Environments of Whangarei

I think we all agree that we are lucky in Whangarei to have such a wealth of beautiful coastal countryside areas to explore. If you do live in, or if you’re wanting to buy property in a Coastal Countryside Environment, then there are specific bylaws which Council has applied to these areas. For example, the rules on subdividing in Whangarei’s Coastal Countryside Environments are being tightened in order to preserve the beauty of these zones.

Unsure of which Environment or zone of Whangarei you live in? Have a look at the WDC Environment maps and find where you live.

Want to know more about the Environments or zones in Whangarei? Check out the WDC District Plan to see what you can and cannot do in your Environment.

