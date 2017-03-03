goodGround March Business Breakfast

24th March 2017 at The Razza in Waipu.

The next goodGround Business Breakfast is scheduled for Friday 24th March at 7.30am at the Waipu Razza.

The guest speakers at the goodGround March Business Breakfast will be New Zealand First Political Party Leader Winston Peters, along with Northland Regional Council Chairman Bill Shepherd.

Come along and listen to what they have to say whilst enjoying a delicious breakfast. There is a cost of $20 per breakfast payable at the Razza on the day, they accept eftpos and cash.

This is an opportunity aimed at business owners and others the contribute to the community to meet others and promote businesses to the wider group.

It is also a fantastic networking opportunity. We allow a segment for business owners to take the floor and inform the rest of the group about who you are and what you do – Its a great opportunity for self promotion and getting your business known.

Even if you are not a business owner but are intersted in our guest speakers you are welcome to attend.

As this is a catered event you wil need to reserve a place. Please call Haylee at the office on (09) 4321077 or email haylee@goodground.com