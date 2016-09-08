It’s the great Kiwi dream:

value for money in house prices, job opportunities and a lifestyle that just can’t be beat.

If you think this dream is unattainable – think again! It may be time to consider moving to Whangarei.

Whangarei is a city with a bright future, with lots of opportunities in housing, education, jobs and lifestyle. So, grab a cup of coffee, sit back and relax, and let us show you how moving to Whangarei gives you the best of everything life in New Zealand can offer.

Affordable, quality housing in Northland

Are you struggling to buy your own home? Are you frustrated by the high housing prices in Auckland? Do you feel that you just can’t get ahead in Auckland financially? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then it’s time to consider moving to Whangarei.

You get so much more for your money in Whangarei. You will be surprised at the lovely homes you can buy, for so much less than you pay in the bigger centres. Moving to Whangarei will give you and your family the chance to realize a dream of owning your own home, without falling into a mire of debt! You can buy the home of your dreams and still have money left over to take advantage of the wonderful lifestyle on offer.

Whether you’re after a house in town, a coastal dwelling or a lifestyle block, you really are spoilt for choice in Whangarei.

Whangarei job opportunities

There’s a real economic boom happening in Whangarei at the moment – a number of exciting initiatives and developments are injecting life into the area. As a result of this, job opportunities are on the rise across a number of sectors. Transport, retail, tourism, education and IT are a just a few of the areas which are experiencing significant growth – the result of this is an increase in job vacancies. Just take a look at any of the job websites and you’ll see the wealth of employment opportunities there are in this vibrant little city.

Also, you can say goodbye to traffic jams – spend more time with your family and less time travelling. Moving to Whangarei will give you that work/life balance you’ve been longing for!

Whether it’s time for you to start a new career, or to advance further in your chosen career, moving to Whangarei is an exciting and positive move for any job seeker!

Wonderful Whangarei lifestyle opportunities for the whole family

By moving to Whangarei, you will open the door to a whole new lifestyle – a lifestyle that you probably thought was beyond you. Whangarei offers a range of activities and opportunities that everyone in the family can enjoy – and it’s all so close!

When we think of the ideal lifestyle, images of pristine beaches with kids at play come to mind. If you live in central Whangarei, you have easy access to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches. Whether you’re into surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding or just playing on the beach with your kids, there is a beach to suit you! The variety of types of beach paired with their close proximity to the city centre makes for a perfect family lifestyle.

Moving to Whangarei will also open up a whole new world of stunning walks, fishing, camping – any outdoors activity you can name is on offer in and around Whangarei – and it’s all only minutes away! When you compare that with travel times in Auckland, it’s easy to see why so many Aucklanders are moving to Whangarei.

