WHEN: Thursday 2nd March 9:00am – 4:30pm

Friday 3rd March 9:00am – 4:30pm

Saturday 4th March 9:00am – 4:00pm

WHERE: Northland Field Days is located at the corner of Awakino Point East Road, and State Highway 14, Dargaville

WHO: Northland Field Days is perfect for anyone who is interested in the latest farming and technology, shopping, specials, great food, checking out local businesses, live demonstrations, entertainment and plenty more. This is a perfect day out for the whole family.

ADMISSION: Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate for $5 per child and $12 per adult per day pass

ABOUT: Northland Field Days is Northlands’ largest annual agricultural event which is held over three days. Northland Field Days receives approximately 25,000 visitors and up to 550 exhibitors of which goodGround is proud to be a exhibitor. You will find us at Site 134B

This will be the sixth year that goodGround has attended Field Days and we promise its getting better each time. Please stop by at the goodGround site to check out what we have on offer. We would love to see you. There is something for everyone!