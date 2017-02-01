Northland Real Estate, Northland Property for Sale, Northland Farms for Sale

Northland Field Days 2017

Northland Field Days 2017 main

WHEN: Thursday 2nd March 9:00am – 4:30pm
Friday 3rd March 9:00am – 4:30pm
Saturday 4th March 9:00am – 4:00pm

WHERE: Northland Field Days is located at the corner of Awakino Point East Road, and State Highway 14, Dargaville

WHO: Northland Field Days is perfect for anyone who is interested in the latest farming and technology, shopping, specials, great food, checking out local businesses, live demonstrations, entertainment and plenty more. This is a perfect day out for the whole family.

ADMISSION: Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate for $5 per child and $12 per adult per day pass

ABOUT: Northland Field Days is Northlands’ largest annual agricultural event which is held over three days. Northland Field Days receives approximately 25,000 visitors and up to 550 exhibitors of which goodGround is proud to be a exhibitor. You will find us at Site 134B

This will be the sixth year that goodGround has attended Field Days and we promise its getting better each time. Please stop by at the goodGround site to check out what we have on offer. We would love to see you. There is something for everyone!

  • Grab a FREE goodGround goodie bag – perfect for carrying all your bits and pieces
  • Pop along Thursday for a sing-along and dance. We have international recording artist Carleen Still performing country rock throughout the day, her CDs will be available to purchase.
  • Complete our simple survey to enter the competition to win a night away for two
  • Learn about a career in real estate and register for our informative careers evenings
  • Kids find Dubdub contest – Locate where Dubdub is hiding onsite and enter the draw for daily prizes
  • Talk business with our experienced sales team
  • Check out our current property listings and available rental properties
  • Have your photo taken with Dubdub the company mascot

