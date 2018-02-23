goodGround’s star attractions at Northland Field Days 2018

Here at goodGround HQ the excitement leading up to this years’ Northland Field days is mounting, and we just can’t wait to see you all at stall 134B on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of March, 2018.

This is our 7th year at Field Days and we know that Northlanders like to see a mix of great local talent and informative, entertaining guest speakers. We think we’ve come up with the best of both worlds for you this year, with international recording artist, Carleen Still and raw milk enthusiast Paul Jellick.

Northland talent on show – country rock music with Carleen Still

Live music is one of the things that make Northland Field Days such a great event for the whole family, as great music from local artists contributes to the unique atmosphere.

The goodGround team love nothing better than live music and we’ll certainly be cutting shapes on the dance floor when Carleen Still performs live at our site on Thursday, 1st March.

Carleen is a local artist with a long and impressive international career in country music. There’s no doubt that she’s an inspiring live act, and she was such a big hit with the Field Days’ audience at the goodGround exhibit last year, that we’re thrilled to have her back again this year. Carleen has released 4 CD’s which will be available to purchase from our site.

Her music appeals to people of all ages, so bring the whole family and join us at site 134B to have a dance, sing a long or just soak in the atmosphere.

Get the low down on raw milk with guest speaker Paul Jellick

If you’re interested in finding out more about raw milk, then goodGround have a real treat for you!

Raw milk farmer, Paul Jellick is going to be at our Field Days’ site on Friday 2nd march, and what he doesn’t know about raw milk isn’t worth knowing. Paul owns and runs the largest raw milk dairy herd in New Zealand and is passionate about producing and supplying raw milk to the public.

He’s more than happy to answer any questions you may have about raw milk production, supply and consumption, and Field Days gives you the perfect opportunity to find out everything you need to know about raw milk.

Paul has listed his raw milk dairy farm with goodGround, so if you’re looking for a dairy farm with a plus, then you can view his listing on our website and talk to him about the opportunities and potential of his farm at our field days site.

More great Field Days’ surprises in store at site 134B!

As well as great entertainment and engaging information, the Northland Field Days wouldn’t be complete without goody bags and competitions. The goodGround team have come up with an exciting array of giveaways for all who visit our site. Prizes include a night away for 2 at Copthorne Hotel, so be sure to visit us.

Our team are looking forward to meeting you and are as always, happy to discuss your real estate queries. Or if you can’t wait until Field Days, you can contact us today!

Here’s to a great Northland Field Days 2018!

