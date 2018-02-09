Northland Field Days 2018: goodGround is gearing up!

It’s almost that time again: Northland Field Days 2018 are only a few weeks away – the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of March are coming up fast, and the goodGround Real Estate team are busy gearing up for another great event!

In 2017, the Northland Field Days provided us with the opportunity to engage with the public, network, establish new relationships, add to our client database and (most importantly) come face to face with many happy Northlanders. Last year, we had a fantastic 3 days at the Field Days, where our ‘guess the market and win’ interactive clock display gave us the opportunity to have engaging conversations with the public, gauging their interpretation of the current property market condition in Northland. It was a really interesting exercise, and we were able to really get a feel for how people interpret real estate value, and we got the opportunity to explain how the market works. After Field Days ended, we tallied all of the patrons’ guesses, and established our winner as Ellie Ball from Northtec. Ellie won our prize of a night away for two at any Copthorne Hotel in NZ, with complimentary bubbles and chocolates on arrival and a cooked breakfast prior to checkout. This competition proved so popular that we’ve decided to run a similar one this year: with an almost identical prize package!

Lifestyle block owners, farmers, agriculturalists and family country fun

We had a hugely positive response to our Field Days survey, and the survey feedback provided by our patrons has enabled us to produce more targeted and informative news articles and blogs. We were especially interested to see the unique answers around the most common land uses for lifestyle blocks – from duck breeding to farm stays, chilli growing to alpacas: we were blown away by the sheer enterprising spirit of our Northland public!

The Field Days in 2017 were a great success for goodGround, as we were able to put our faces and names in the public domain, to engage with the many and varied Field Days visitors, to gather highly specific market research and last (but not least!) we were able to enjoy the atmosphere and being part of Field Days 2017.

This year, the Northland Field Days promise to deliver more of the same: enthusiastic crowds, stimulating demonstrations and presentations, and a wealth of industry info for all who attend. Bring your friends, bring your family, and enjoy one of New Zealand’s greatest family days out: Field Days Northland 2018 – we’ll see you there at stand 134B!

Contact us to find out more and check out our next blog, later this month for details on our star guests!