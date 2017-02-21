Northland Field Days is one of the most exciting annual events our beautiful region has to offer, attracting around 25,000 visitors and 550 exhibitors. It’s renowned as a great day out for the whole family, where Northland agriculture and related businesses get to show the community what they’re made of. The team at goodGround just love the Northland Field Days – this is our sixth year exhibiting – and we can’t wait to share what’s on offer at our site with you!

Meet the goodGround team at site 134B at the Northland Field Days

One of the best things about the Northland Field Days is getting to meet with the public in such a wonderful, festive atmosphere. Everyone’s relaxed and happy and we relish the conversations we have with people at the goodGround site. It’s a great opportunity for you to meet the goodGround team, to put faces to names and to get to know a bit about our services.

If you’re thinking about selling, and want some information on the current market trends, we’re only too happy to take the time to chat and talk you through your options. If you’re looking to buy a property, we can help you with that too! We’ll have a range of exciting listings on display at our Northland Field Days site, so pop in and check out what we have on offer!

We’re also very interested in chatting to those of you who are interested in a career in real estate. Come along and register for one of our careers evenings and find out what this exciting industry can offer you.

Something for everyone at goodGround’s Northland Field Days site

This year the goodGround team has put together an even more exciting site than ever before, so be sure to come and visit us!

We have goodie bags with a range of surprises inside, and when you visit our site, don’t forget to fill out one of our surveys to go into the draw to win a night away for two with a free breakfast anywhere in NZ with Copthorne Hotels!

Visit the Northland Field Days website for more information or to start planning your big day!