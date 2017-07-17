goodGround is a fast moving and ambitious company. We are looking for an experienced Personal Assistant who is a whizz on the computer to help organise and support our Principal with the day to day running of a busy office. This is your opportunity to take ownership of this key position. This is a full-time 40hr per week position.

To be successful in this role you will need:

• Previous PA experience or office administration experience

• An excellent working knowledge of the MS Office suite, particularly Word and Publisher as you will be producing advertising material

• A good command of both written and verbal English with an excellent phone manner

• Fantastic interpersonal skills, with a positive and friendly attitude

• Attention to detail

• It is essential that you are methodical and proactive and can work easily unsupervised

• Experience planning and organising functions/events

• Ability to navigate around various Social Media sites a must

• Creativity

• Flexibility

• Reliable transport

All full job description is available upon request.

The position will require travel between Waipu and Whangarei as is predominantly based in Waipu (this can be discussed at the interview). The role is rewarding and challenging and requires the ability to multi-task, prioritise, adhere to deadlines all while remaining calm and keeping your sense of humour. It goes without saying that you will be highly organised and able to set up systems and processes.

There is plenty of opportunity to take responsibility to ensure the smooth running and growth of this successful business, and we need you to be a part of that.

If you meet the above requirements please apply in writing along with your resume and covering letter to Haylee Wright

Applications close Monday 24th July 2017.