Property Management PART TWO

What does goodGround Property management have to offer?

goodGround Real Estate Ltd is a Northland based company that can help you ensure the best return on your investment property by offering you a custom service specific to your needs.

This may include:

An initial market rental appraisal in writing for your approval

Marketing of your rental property locally, nationally & internationally

Rigorous tenant selection process, with credit/reference and previous landlord checks to ensure our security

Management of rental bonds so you don’t have to worry

Comprehensive tenant packs so you are seen as a fair property owner

Rent collection and monitoring using the latest internet-based software to ensure rents paid are monitored at every stage, avoiding any arrears getting out of control for your peace of mind

Prompt property owner payments directly into your account

Cost effective maintenance and repairs by certified specialists so your property holds its value and is compliant

Full maintenance/property inspections and reports every quarter to ensure your property is protected

Mediation and tribunal representation on your behalf

Regular market rent reviews to ensure you are getting the best return for your investment

Self-Management tenant sourcing for you to manage your own property, as a result you don’t have to worry about the hassle of finding the tenant

Here at goodGround we work with Investors across Northland who want to ensure asset protection and provide the best returns possible for their investment all while causing the least amount of personal stress. We will help you find the right tenants through extensive screening procedures and our knowledge of the local rental market will reflect in the best possible rent and lowest possible downtime. We manage the day to day running of your investment property and keep you fully informed at every stage.

