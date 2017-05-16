How much are rates in Whangarei?

Rates in Whangarei are calculated using a differential rating system according to how land is used. There are five property categories which rates are based on: residential or lifestyle, multi-unit, rural farming, commercial or industrial and miscellaneous. The Whangarei District Council website also has a rates database where you can search for any property to find out what the rates are. To make the topic a little easier to understand, we have laid out the basic rates information you’ll need to know when looking to buy property in the Whangarei District.

Rates are set by local councils (Whangarei District Council) and regional councils (Northern Regional Council) and are based on a valuation of the property. The Whangarei District Council contracts Quotable Value New Zealand to perform property valuations every three years to ensure valuations are current.

The rates in Whangarei comprise of three components:

Land Rates are charged against your property and are calculated by land use and the rateable land value of the property.

General Rates are calculated and apportioned based on land value. These are used to fund any activities from which the whole community can benefit.

Targeted Rates are levied to provide funds for a specific service or activity, such as Emergency Services, Regional Transport, Refuse Management and Regional Recreational Facilities.

Property categories for rates in Whangarei

Category 1 Residential or lifestyle.

In Whangarei, and in most cities, residential is the most common category for rates. This is land which is used primarily for living on and includes lifestyle blocks. Within the residential category there are several sub-categories used to calculate rates.

Category 1a Residential Step 2.

This sub-category differentiates rates based on land value, this is why people in different parts of Whangarei pay different rates. It refers to residential land which exceeds the District average by 3.5 times to 7 times.

Category 1a Step 2.

The land under this category has a value which is greater than the District average by 7 times.

Category 2 Multi-unit

This category determines the rates on land where they’re are multi-unit residential dwellings which are used for financial gain, such as, but not limited to, motels, hotels, boarding houses, tourist accommodation and hostels. Category 2 does not cover properties which are licensed under the Sale of Liquor Act 1989.

Category 3 Rural Farming

This category is used to calculate rates on land used for agriculture, forestry, pastoral or aquaculture, bee-keeping, horticulture and any livestock.

Category 4 Commercial and Industrial

Land used for commercial or industrial purposes and which does not fall under the multi-unit or rural categories falls under category 4. Properties which are licensed under the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 are also covered by this category.

Category 5 Miscellaneous

This category helpfully covers all other land which does not fit into any of the other 4 categories.

If you are unsure about which category your land use falls under then it would pay to speak to someone at Council. You can also go to the WDC Rates Database to search for a specific property. This database will tell you exactly how much rates are for any property in Whangarei and is an easy to use, helpful tool.

The team at goodGround also know a fair bit about how much rates are in different parts of Whangarei, and we’re always happy to answer questions. Contact us today!

http://www.wdc.govt.nz/RatesandPayments/Rates/Pages/RatesDatabaseSearch.aspx