Well, the results are back in, and the news is all positive: the Northland Field Days 2017 were a success for both the visitors and the exhibitors alike! goodGround Real Estate had a fantastic 3 days, with a total of 12 staff present throughout the event to offer help and advice to those considering buying or selling in the Northland area.

The team from goodGround were there for all three days, and we enjoyed many highlights, however our absolute favourite moments came from having international country recording artist Carleen Still performing throughout the day on the opening day, Thursday. This slowed the patrons down as they wanted to stop, look and listen. It also gave our team a valuable opportunity to engage with the public to complete our market research surveys, all made possible with the interest Carleen generated for our site. We felt quite proud, as no other stalls had live entertainment at that time, making for a real point of interest on the day. The country theme also worked well with the Northland Field Days farming/lifestyle event, suiting goodGround’s background and reputation as true Lifestyle Block experts!

We received a total of 363 completed surveys, generating a number of leads and new contacts for us who signed up to receive our weekly E-newsletter and twice monthly general interest blogs.

The Northland Field Days has provided us with the opportunity to engage with the public, to network, establish new relationships, add to our client database and most importantly to execute an excellent brand awareness exercise – getting ourselves known and handing out our green dubdub carry bags.

We also noticed that our ‘guess the market and win’ interactive clock display gave us the perfect opportunity to talk with our customers at a grass roots level, gauging the current property market condition for Northland. An interesting combination of perception and interpretation ensued! After the Northland Field Days we had our staff all pick the time, concluding that the winning time was 10:45. We tallied all of our visitor’s guesses and established our winner as Ellie Ball from Northtec, with her guess only 1 minute shy of the time, coming in at 11:44am. Ellie won our prize of a night away for two at any Copthorne Hotel in NZ, with complimentary bubbles and chocolates on arrival and a cooked breakfast prior to checkout. Congratulations Ellie, we’re only slightly jealous!

The survey feedback provided by our visitors will give us the opportunity to offer more targeted and informative news articles and blogs – especially around the most common land uses for lifestyle blocks (we established 49 different uses). We had some very interesting responses including farming ducks, the rise in popularity of farm stays and Air BnB, chilli farming and alpaca raising. We’re intrigued!

Overall, we can say without hesitation that the Northland Field Days 2017 were a great success for goodGround, allowing us to achieve all objectives we had set out with; putting our faces and names in the public domain, engaging with the many and varied Field Days visitors, gathering market research and last but not least enjoying the atmosphere and fun of being part of the Northland Field Days 2017.

Thanks everyone, and we’ll see you next year! Be sure to check out Carleen Stil performing at our site below!