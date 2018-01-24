Beach location, welcoming community: Ruakaka real estate takes off!

If you’re looking for a move to a friendly, welcoming community next to some of Whangarei’s most beautiful beaches, you’ll be wanting to keep an eye on Ruakaka real estate. The beachside township of Ruakaka has everything within easy reach: gorgeous white sand beaches, community markets, cafés and boutique shopping, and best of all – it’s an easy commute to Whangarei city! Auckland is only a 90 minute drive from Ruakaka; and with the ever-expanding spread of the Super City boundaries, it won’t be long before Ruakaka becomes just a hop and a skip from New Zealand’s largest metropolis.

For those who dream of a year-round holiday feel, Ruakaka has just what you’re looking for. Located only 30 kilometres south of Whangarei, Ruakaka has a permanent population of around 4,000 – although this can easily double during the summer season. The Marsden Cove development has attracted even more permanent residents to this popular area, with it’s stunning waterways and eateries, while the quirky township of Waipu is only a short drive away.

Thinking of purchasing property in Ruakaka? Take a look at these local area highlights!

Schools in Ruakaka: daycare centres, primary schools and colleges in Bream Bay

If you’re looking for a beach residence but you have a family to think of, then Ruakaka is the ideal location. For the younger members of your family, Bream Bay Educare, Bream Bay Kindergarten and Marsden Playcentre are all local child care options, while Small Poppies offers high quality early childhood education. Ruakaka Primary School is the next step for all local children, offering an environmentally-conscious education with a focus on innovation and cultural identity. Bream Bay College is known for academic success and sporting prowess, and covers years 7-13. With state of the art facilities – including a 25 metre pool, 2 asphalt courts and a large turfed area with lights, a climbing wall, full sized gymnasium, performing arts complex, library, café and an auditorium that seats 600 – Bream Bay College is easily the best choice for schooling your older children.

Shopping and lifestyle in Ruakaka: cafés, restaurants, galleries and more!

Worried that you might be losing the finer things in life when you move to Ruakaka? Stop! Ruakaka is located within easy driving distance of some of Northland’s most delicious restaurants and cafés, while the boutique shopping in this area is also fantastic. Take a look at The Porthouse Bar & Eatery, located on the Port Marsden Highway. Famous for their atmosphere, their service, and their Works Burger! Or try the Waipu Pizza Barn – world famous in Northland, for their delicious pizzas and their internationally award-winning house-brewed craft ale. Land & Sea Café, Bar & Eatery is the best choice for your seaside coffee and lunch fix, located out at the stunning Marsden Cove Marina. For those who crave a little more colour in their lives, Ruakaka has a range of beautiful and inspiring art galleries to visit – BlackShed Waipu is an eclectic mix of homeware, art, flowers and scrumptious café food and coffee, while Gutry Art is an art-only gallery & studio. Of course, all of your necessities are easily met – Ruakaka has a large supermarket, a pharmacy, a medical centre, hair dressers and masseuses – in fact, everything you could possibly need is right at your fingertips.

Ruakaka is an ideal option for affordable coastal real estate close to Whangarei, offering an enviable lifestyle at a realistic price!

