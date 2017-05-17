Real Estate Salespeople – goodGround Real Estate Ltd

We are looking for great people that want to take their career to the next level and reach their potential in a team environment focused on excellence.

You may not currently be involved with Real Estate but believe you have got what it takes, or you may be an existing licensed salesperson looking to achieve greater success. Either way, we want to hear from you now.

You will have the following:

Your own reliable transport

Honesty and integrity

The desire to build a lasting career

The willingness to learn

A positive “can do” attitude

Good computer skills

NZ citizenship or hold a NZ permanent resident visa

goodGround Real Estate is a rapidly expanding independent Best Practice Agency with a successful record. Opportunities for growth and achievement within the company are excellent.

We can offer you:

A structured career path with outstanding support systems

Open access to all our property listings company wide

The ability to list and sell property anywhere

Significant uncapped income stream

An administrative support team there to help you succeed

Freedom to grow and achieve your goals

Exciting and fun loving environment

Please direct your enquiries and applications to: Haylee Wright on 09 432 1077 or haylee@goodground.com All applications to include a CV and cover letter and will be treated in the strictest confidence.