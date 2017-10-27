Spotlight on Maunu: Is this Whangarei’s most popular suburb?

Whangarei has a lot to offer potential buyers, with Maunu ranking highly as a local buyer hotspot. What makes this location so popular? We’ve done a bit of research into why our buyers are loving this particular Whangarei suburb!

Maunu: rural feel, minutes from Whangarei city

One of the biggest drawcards about living in Maunu is the proximity of this attractive suburb to Whangarei city. Within minutes, you can be in Whangarei central – and yet still awake to a gorgeous rural outlook. The feedback we’ve had from our buyers, is that Maunu is extremely popular not just for it’s accessibility, but also for it’s schooling, it’s attractions and it’s spacious, modern living options.

Schools in Maunu: top Whangarei schools

Pompallier Catholic College (years 7-13) is one of Whangarei’s most desirable coeducational schools, not only for it’s academic performance record, but also for it’s wide range of extracurricular options including sports, music and career/further education support. Pompallier Catholic College has built a true name for itself, producing well-rounded, well-educated, and highly motivated young adults.

Maunu School (years 1-6) is a high-decile coeducational primary school, with a focus on responsibility, respect, excellence, integrity and curiosity. This colourful, vibrant primary school is well-loved by students, teachers, and the local community; a highly desirable school in a beautiful setting.

Maunu also boasts a number of high-quality early learning centres, day care centres, and afterschool care options: whatever your family’s needs, Maunu has the facilities and a truly caring community.

Attractions in Maunu: karting, equestrian events, stargazing and more

Maunu is a family fun zone, with the lush environment of Barge Park lying at the heart of this well-laid out suburb. Barge Showgrounds Event Centre and the surrounding Barge Park grounds is a base for many community events; including frequent equestrian shows, interesting and informative expos. The grounds themselves are ideal for weekend strolls with the family, with easy paths winding their way down into a beautifully maintained and protected wetland area. The neighbouring Kiwi North centre offers plenty of family fun, featuring the only captive kiwi and tuatara viewing in Northland, alongside a fun-to-find selection of geckos. The attached Whangarei Museum features ever-changing exhibitions, including a fixed exhibit of Whangarei and Northland history, while the Heritage Park gives an interactive pioneering experience; featuring original homesteads and miniature trains. Try to visit on a ‘live’ day – this is when the park comes to life with a variety of old-fashioned rides and experiences.

Take a stroll across the carpark, and find the Whangarei Native Bird Recovery Centre – a non-profit organisation that provides help and treatment for ill or injured native birds. This centre is well worth a visit with or without your kids; there are often many birds being cared for, and the informative displays are fascinating. Keep an eye (and ear!) out for the local talking minors too: great fun for all ages! Remember to bring your donations however, as this centre needs all the help it can get. Next to the Whangarei Native Bird Recovery Centre, you’ll find Planetarium North, home to the Northland Astronomical Society. Keep an eye out for their evening viewing options, and give your kids (or yourself!) a truly memorable night out.

If all of this wasn’t enough, across the road from the museum you’ll find the home of KartSport Whangarei, a high-octane kart racing experience suitable for the whole family! Fun to watch, fun to do, fun to simply be a part of, this kart club has gone from strength to strength, and currently membership is at an all-time high. This isn’t just fun and games however, the kart racing here is of a national standard, and provides a fantastic adrenaline rush for adults and kids alike.

Maunu shopping centre: everything you need right on your doorstep

Of course, no suburb would be complete without it’s own fantastic café and shopping centre. Luckily, Maunu village has both. Jolt Café, located in the fabulous Sciadopitys Garden Centre, has delicious food and outstanding coffee. With peaceful, green surrounds and a central Maunu location, Jolt Café has fast become a firm favourite with locals and visitors alike. Maunu is so centrally located that you’re never far from convenient shopping, however for those small things you need immediately there are convenience stores, takeaways, a hairdresser, pharmacy and medical centres too.

Green spaces and clean living in Maunu

Well thought-out residential living, with a rural feel, Maunu is continuing to prove itself one of Whangarei’s hottest buyer locations. Located an easy drive from the city centre, on the fringe of Whangarei’s south west boundary, Maunu offers everything a lifestyle lover or family could wish for – tennis courts, golf courses, and a vibrant, engaged community.

