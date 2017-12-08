Spotlight on Waipu Cove

Looking for year-round beach lifestyle? Take a look at Waipu Cove

Waipu Cove is a beach destination unlike any other: with a long stretch of sheltered white sand, bordered by easily explorable rocks and enhanced by a vibrant community – Waipu Cove is an excellent choice for your lifestyle move!

Looking for a perfect beach lifestyle within easy commuting distance of Auckland city and Whangarei city? Waipu Cove is the destination you’ve been looking for. This summer-loving beachside community is well-known for having one of the best beaches around. Safe swimming, fascinating walks and powdery white sand await you at this popular holiday destination. Over the past few years, Waipu Cove has blossomed into a highly popular residential destination too, with the lifestyle market increasing exponentially. This hasn’t impacted the area’s beautiful scenery or relaxed environment however, and Waipu Cove continues to be one of Northland’s most popular lifestyle destinations.

Waipu Cove: walks, tracks and things to see

For those who love getting out and into our natural surroundings, the walks around Waipu and Waipu Cove will not disappoint! There are a range of tracks to suit all fitness levels and interests, from cave exploration through to coastal meandering tracks. Here are a few favourites:

Pancake Rocks: make sure you have sturdy shoes and a bit of time on your hands for this one! This trail starts at the end of Waipu beach, and at high tide you may get wet feet to access the track. This track is known as the Waipu Coastal Trail, however it’s known to many locals as the ‘McKenzie Trail’, named after local Alan McKenzie who put so much effort into clearing and maintaining it. A highlight of this trail is the ‘Pancake Rock’ formations – limestone rock features that bring to mind the trademark Punakaiki rocks. Allow for 1.5 hours one way, and take time to admire the native bush and coastal views while walking!

Piroa Falls: looking for a stunning freshwater dip? Take the 10 minute walk to Piroa Falls, and reward yourself with a sparkling fresh dip in the pools at the foot of the falls. A true-blue kiwi experience!

Waipu Caves: who doesn’t enjoy a bit of spelunking? Waipu caves will not disappoint, with amazing stalactites and stalagmites forming an outstanding environment for all to explore. Take sturdy shoes, a good torch (or two! Never hurts to have a back up) and spend the day discovering a new side of Waipu.

Waipu township – 8 minutes’ drive from Waipu Cove!

If living in isolation makes your heart drop, then fear not: Waipu Cove is a mere 8-minute drive from Waipu. With it’s vibrant town centre and it’s strong cultural heritage, Waipu is a delight. The highly commended Waipu Pizza Barn serves up what could very well be some of New Zealand’s best pizza (among other delicious menu items), and is home to one of New Zealand’s award-winning craft beer breweries: McLeod’s Brewery. Nothing says summer better than enjoying a gourmet pizza and a cold McLeod’s Longboarder Lager – winner of Best International Lager at the 2017 Brewer’s Guild of New Zealand Awards.

Waipu is also a fantastic location for bargain hunters, with a range of good quality pre-loved fashion shops just waiting for you to find your next treasure! Antiques, curiousities, craft shops, cafes, and of course a medical centre, pharmacy and supermarket: everything you need, and all within easy reach of Waipu Cove.

