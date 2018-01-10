Why houses for sale in Waipu are being snapped up FAST: small town, big character!

What is it about this little town that’s making the houses for sale disappear so quickly? Could it be the award-winning local brewery? The rich cultural heritage? Or maybe it’s simply the location – situated a 30 mins drive from Whangarei, and about 1.5 hours from Auckland, Waipu offers a country lifestyle with easy city access.

Waipu real estate is continuing to boom: and really, it’s no surprise. This Scots-founded little town is big on character, charm, and quality living. With plenty of local sights and activities to keep every member of your family happy, this is fast becoming one of Northland’s hottest real estate locations – but if you’re keen to live here, you’d better move fast! The real estate market in Waipu has been steadily growing for the past 7 years: and there’s no sign of it slowing down any time soon.

Living in Waipu: lifestyle sections you can really live off!

Forget about the quarter-acre kiwi dream, and start thinking bigger. This is the place where your lifestyle dreams can really take root: no pun intended! From smallholdings through to orchards, forestry blocks and pastures; the opportunities are boundless. The beautiful Ahuroa River snakes it’s way past the town, with the Waihoihoi branching off through the town centre – giving the surrounding land a good amount of natural irrigation. Many local land owners in are finding unique uses for their land, including the boutique breeding of stock such as angora goats, home apiaries, boutique crops and free-range eggs to name just a few. Air BnB’s are also becoming quite a trend in the area, capitalising off nearby Waipu Cove’s popularity as a surf and holiday destination.

Waipu schools, daycares in Waipu, and activities for kids

If you’ve got kids in the family, then Waipu holds more than one drawcard. Give your kids a country education at Waipu Primary School, a decile 7 (as of 2018) school with a roll that usually sits at around 240, with 10 classrooms in a beautiful green setting, this Primary offers a high standard of education without compromising on a country lifestyle and environment. Kids 1st childcare and learning centre is located on the fringe of the township, giving kids up to the age of 5 a fantastic childcare experience. With a huge outdoor natural play space (and even a pony!) this daycare is every kid’s dream. Waipu Playcentre is also a popular option for littlies, with parents having a hands-on approach to socialising their young ones in a safe, stimulating environment.

Waipu township: Celtic heritage, festivities, markets and more!

Of course, many people choose to buy homes in this area simply for the ambiance. With it’s strong Celtic heritage, this township is bursting at the seams with culture – from the traditional Highland Games, held every New Year’s Day, through to the popular ‘Art and Tartan’ which is held in July, and the Celtic Music Festival, held on Labour weekend. The people are friendly, the atmosphere is vibrant, and the township as a whole is a truly welcoming place to live.

Take a look at our Waipu real estate listings for sale now, or contact our office for more information.