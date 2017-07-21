Three Reasons to choose goodGround as your independent agency

Choosing the Best Real Estate Agent

Three reasons to choose goodGround Real Estate as your independent agency

So the time has come. You’ve decided to sell, and now you’re on the hunt for the best real estate agent you can find: but what should you look for? Should you be swayed by those low commission rates? Should you be influenced by the social media presence and charisma of certain agents?

It can be very confusing. We know – we face this question every day. What advice do we give? Trust your own common sense, and look at the facts!

goodGround Real Estate is an independent agency. We’re not bound by any franchise rules, and we have the ability to react to the market a lot faster than larger national chains, let’s look closer at what an independent agency is:



What is an Independent Real Estate Agency?

An independent agency is an office owned and managed by a licensee who, alongside their team, offers real estate services. An independent agency is not governed by a franchise policy which means we have more flexibility when it comes to branding, marketing, pricing and service standards. This gives us more autonomy and room for creativity. We can deliver unique pricing and customer service strategies that give us the ability to be different and stand out in the market.

Here are 3 very good reasons why using an independent real estate agent could be the best move you’ll ever make; let’s take a look.

Best Practice Accreditation

Best Practice was founded in 1989 by Robert A Bevan OAM, FREI. Its aim is “To conduct independent research of and provide training and consultancy services to Australian and New Zealand residential real estate practice.

goodGround Real Estate Ltd is Accredited in Best Practice which makes us top 10% for service in Australasia. This is because accreditation is only awarded to an agency which has a written Guarantee of Service and complies with 10% levels of performance in each of the four following client focused categories:

Customer Service

Standards of professional conduct and ethical behaviour

Employee training and support

Business management

Every Best Practice accredited agency is independently audited in these four areas of agency practice. All this means that property consumers receive the level of service they demand and deserve from an agency which is part of a wide network of customer service focused agents. You can check out the Best Practice website here www.bestpractice.com.au

When you list with goodGround you can rest assured that you are benefiting from “Best Practice” behaviour and will receive performance beyond excellence.

Principal of goodGround Real Estate Ltd, Martin Albrecht confirmed. “It is a great honour for goodGround Real Estate to join an elite network of Australasian businesses which understand that when it comes to estate agency practice the customer always comes first”.

Top Ranking Website

In its simplest definition the term web ranking refers to ‘a websites position in search engine results pages’. The main goal with any website is to be ranked number one for obvious reasons.

Search engines are a powerful tool and the tool that most consumers by far use to search for property to buy. The majority of people are going to start at the top of the list and scroll down to find what they are looking for. Less experienced internet users will trust the search engine completely with the suggestions offered and will only go to a handful of sites, so you see, being at the top is key.

Ranking is a key element to any SEO (search engine optimisation) strategy. Therefore knowing where our site ranks on the biggest search engines in cyberspace is essential. Website rankings essentially help websites gain web traffic

goodGround is committed to maintaining a top ranking website and understands that search engines aren’t the only authorities that can measure website rankings. There are website ranking tools that also perform this task, we use www.freegrader.com monthly to compare ourselves to all the other Real Estate agencies in Whangarei to ensure we are consistently top ranking. Try it for yourself!

Upfront honesty – written service guarantee

How many Real Estate agents tell you that they are not working for you when you are buying? It’s doubtful that many do, but we do – that’s called honesty!

The fact is that Real Estate agents 99% of the time have a contract with the seller and therefore are bound to act in the sellers best interests. This means they do not act in your best interests if you are trying to buy at a lower price.

goodGround can solve this problem for you through a “Buyers Agency” contract.

Our written service guarantee communicates our commitment to stand behind the service we provide. We believe it is important to provide this to our clients so that they have a confidence in using our service.

Our written Service Guarantee means that you can fire us at any time – despite the contract!

That’s something that these franchises simply don’t offer you.

We only ask that you give us 48hrs to remedy any problem you have with us, if we don’t resolve the matter to your satisfaction we agree to cancel our contract on the spot. With us you can be assured you won’t be locked into anything!

So there you have it – 3 great reasons why using an independent agency is the way to go. If you’re looking for the best real estate agency to sell your home, contact goodGround today: we’re local, and we care!