Whangarei Markets – Crafts, Farm Produce and more!

If you are sick of buying tired-looking vegies from the supermarket, then head down to one of the Whangarei markets.

From lovingly-grown and freshly harvested produce, to artisan breads, cheeses and a delicious array of meat products, there really is something for every taste at your local Whangarei markets. There’s nothing quite like buying your weekly produce from the people who had a hand in its creation. And let’s face it, there’s nothing like the quality of locally grown and produced food – it’s fresh, it’s local and it’s fabulous! Markets are also a great way of finding unusual arts and crafts and handmade goods. Take a look at the Artisans Fair Markets , they have a proud history of being Northland’s premium arts and crafts market, filled to the brim with an array of colourful arts, crafts, music, food and people from across Northland and beyond.

Fresh is best! Discover the best fresh produce at Whangarei Growers’ Market

Ok, so you’re not a fan of getting up obscenely early on a Saturday morning. It’s understandable. We get it. But it’s time to wake up and smell the glorious coffee and sample the delectable foods on offer at the Whangarei Growers’ Market. Trust us, once you’re immersed in the stalls offering up an Aladdin’s cave of fresh produce and the friendly vibe of fellow customers, you’ll get over that initial shock of hauling yourself out of the house so early. It’s so much better than going to a supermarket – the Whangarei markets are an experience. No unnatural lighting, no unnecessary packaging, just the best produce money can buy. Seriously, once you’ve eaten fresh produce from the Whangarei Growers’ Market, you won’t want to buy it from supermarkets ever again.

At local markets, you get to talk to the person who grew, or made the product on sale. You can learn exactly where it came from, how it was grown and produced. More than a social aspect is the reassurance of knowing where your food has come from. What could be better than sitting down to a leisurely weekend brunch prepared with love from produce which was harvested that very morning!

Smaller, fringe markets out of the city centre often hold pleasant surprises!

If you’re already a seasoned market-goer, getting up early every Saturday morning to join the pleasant hustle and bustle of your regular market in town, try stepping out of your comfort zone! The popularity of markets has seen a surge in demand for more markets in and around Whangarei, and many smaller communities are answering the call. Usually these markets run every third weekend of the month and are literally popping up all over the place.

Onerahi, Waipu, Marsden Cove, Parua Bay and Tikipunga all boast their own, smaller markets which are steadily growing in popularity. Eventfinda has a great page on their website showing upcoming Whangarei markets , it’s well worth a look at these markets as you never know what sort of gems you may find! Often, stallholders at these smaller community markets don’t get to the bigger markets in town, and therefore you’ll find different products on offer, such as arts and crafts and homemade herbal remedies.

If you’re a fan of the ‘buy local’ movement, then these markets are a must. Very few food miles involved here! You can buy your lovely fresh produce with peace of mind, knowing that it was all grown and made right down the road.

Community vibe at Whangarei markets

If you’re new to Whangarei, then weekly markets are a wonderful way to get to know the people in your community. Markets create a friendly and relaxed atmosphere, and people are more open to talking to each other. With today’s faster-paced lifestyle, our everyday lives often prevent us from truly connecting with our community and can make us feel isolated. Local markets in and around Whangarei help to bring us back together as communities, to interact with the people who live around us and get to know them. Even on the coldest days in winter, you will find a warm welcome at your local market!

So, what are you waiting for? Drag yourself out of bed and get down to your local Whangarei market and experience the fresh produce, great food and lively community vibe that is just waiting for you.

