The team at goodGround are very proud and excited to announce the opening of our Whangarei office. This is an important move for us – just as Northland is growing in population and economy, we are growing right along with it!

From Friday 2nd December, we’ll be at 101 Cameron St, Whangarei (opposite the police station).



Northland is such an exciting region to be living and working in right now. There are so many thrilling developments and initiatives happening in Whangarei and we’re proud to be a part of that. As our population and economy steadily grow, the experienced and knowledgeable team at goodGround is working to assist this growth wherever we can – whether it be helping clients move to Northland by finding their dream home for them, or selling their current home so they can move to a new suburb in Whangarei. We are passionate about real estate in Whangarei!

The realisation of goodGround’s dream

Opening an office in the heart of Whangarei was really a no-brainer for the team at goodGround. If we are to keep up with the demand for property here in our fair city, we need to be in amongst the action! We’ve wanted to open an office in Whangarei for a while now, and finally all the pieces have come together to allow us to see our dream come true.

New Zealand owned and operated Real Estate company

GoodGround is very proud to be a New Zealand owned and operated real estate company, and we pride ourselves on the fact that our agents are in touch with the people we work with. That’s one reason we’re so excited about our new Whangarei offices, because now we’re even closer to the action.

We just can’t wait to show off our new, purpose-designed premises to the Whangarei public. The whole goodGround team had input into the design of our new office to ensure that the layout meets our clients’ needs and gives everyone a warm welcome and an all-round great experience.

Meet our Whangarei Real Estate agents at 101 Cameron St, Whangarei!

If you’re wanting to sell, or are looking for real estate in and around Whangarei, this is a great time to come in and meet the goodGround team have an informal chat. We’re a friendly bunch and love meeting new people to discuss with them their real estate needs. Whether you’re downsizing, upsizing or if you want to move to Whangarei, goodGround are the real estate agents who will work with you to achieve your dreams. Buying or selling a home is an emotional journey which most people only embark on once or twice in a lifetime. We endeavour to take as much hassle out of the equation as possible for our clients, so you can enjoy what is an exciting adventure!

Pop in to our Whangarei office and enquire about joining our team, we’re always happy to talk to those of you who fancy a career in real estate – it’s the best job in the world!